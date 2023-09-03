Rockdale Ilinden's Alec Urosevski embarked on another unmatched goalscoring season in the 2023 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's league , claiming the Golden Boot award.
Known as 'The Baker' he managed 27 goals across 30 games, 10 more than the next competitor,exceeding his own expectations having aimed for 25 at the start of the year.
He said his favourite goal was his match-winning overhead kick in the game against Central Coast Mariners in round 27 that kept Ilinden's charge on track.
This season was different for the striker, taking on the captain's armband,so It wasn't just the goals that mattered but making sure the team went well.
Urosevski said the captaincy came with big responsibility, and he has learnt to focus on others as well instead of just trying to do his own thing.
"I hope that I've done the team proud, and they can look up to me.
"We've definitely grown from last year." he said
