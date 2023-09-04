Sutherland Sharks FC NPL team have appointed former Rockdale Ilinden coach Steve Zoric to take their young team forward.
The promising but under performing Sutherland Sharks have to do better next season after they just avoided relegation from the NPL1 ending their 2023 campaign in 14th position with eight wins, seven draws and 14 losses.
Steve Zoric was a former Hurstville Zagreb FC first grade player and successful coach before he was put in charge of Rockdale's NPL1 squad.
