New coach at Sutherland Sharks

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 1:00pm
Steve Zoric
Steve Zoric

Sutherland Sharks FC NPL team have appointed former Rockdale Ilinden coach Steve Zoric to take their young team forward.

