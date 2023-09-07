Signs will be installed along Heathcote Road tomorrow, September 8, urging motorists to be aware koalas may be crossing.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said Transport for NSW had advised it would place six permanent and two temporary signs between Princes Highway and Deadman's Creek.
The move comes after five koalas were hit on Heathcote Road in a five-week period around the middle of this year, adding to the many reported fatalities in recent years.
Two of the five were killed near the Woronora River Bridge and three were hit in the Sandy Point area, including a mother with a joey. Sadly, the mother died.
The critical times to be alert out are a couple of hours before dawn and a similar period after dusk.
The new signs will complement other action taken on Heathcote Road:
Transport for NSW said it would continue investigations on ways to further ensure the safety of koalas with $1.5 million in funding that has been provided by the NSW Koala Strategy to begin the planning of the next stage of improvements at Deadman's Creek.
This involved the potential of koala exclusion fencing, dependent on Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) and Review of Environmental Factors (REF).
Transport for NSW and Defence have also met to discuss damaged fencing along Heathcote Road which is able to be traversed by koalas.
Ms Stuart said the new signs were "an important initiative for our community to ensure that we are protecting the koala colony of around 180 in the Heathcote National Park".
"Safety and health of koalas is a key pillar of the NSW Koala Strategy, which prioritises action to fix vehicle strike hotspots across NSW."
Ms Stuart thanked community members who had contacted her with their concerns and Roads Minister John Graham for taking action.
