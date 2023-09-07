St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Eight signs to be erected on Heathcote Road urging motorists to watch out for koalas

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:55pm
A koala on the side of Heathcote Road on Christmas Day 2020 . Picture: Jesse Campbell
Signs will be installed along Heathcote Road tomorrow, September 8, urging motorists to be aware koalas may be crossing.

