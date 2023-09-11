Cronulla's Eloise Welling's has been running since she was five - not just dashing for the bus running - but running for a living.
Her career started in 1988 and Eloise has now ran in five Commonwealth Games and two Olympics, but she had qualified for five, injuries seeing her sit them out.
Starting out at 3000 metre distance she progressed to 5000 then 10000 and now she runs marathons. Her next is in Valencia, Spain in December.
A week before the Sydney Marathon race where she is working as a commentator Welling's and fellow runner Sinead Diver visited local schools to encourage and inspire kids to get active.
Schools including Cronulla Primary as part of an education mission by the Sydney Marathon organisation, talking to children about their life journeys and to encourage the kids to never give up on their own dreams.
Welling's famously qualified for the Sydney 2000 Games as a 16 yr old but had to sit in the stands and watch Cathy Freeman race to immortality. She also had to sit out 2004 and 2008 so she had plenty to tell them.
"Everyone goes through challengers in their life-ups and downs but don't give up on your dreams, keep going and embrace the journey.
"You can only control what you do not what everybody else does."
She said she remembered walking out to the stadium in Rio in 2016 where she raced before Usain Bolt in front of a massive boisterous crowd.
"I stood there looked around and had flashbacks of all the life memories I had to get to where I was about to compete."
Eloise also told the students about meeting Uganda's Jules Achon in 2010 when she was injured.
Achon a former runner and child soldier together set up the Love Mercy Foundation in Australia which exists to empower communities in northern Uganda to overcome poverty caused by the horrors of war.
Archon had said to Wellings "If I told you my story, your foot problem would become very small".
Forty year old Welling's when in training runs 160km a week - 35 km a day and said her times ebb and flow between her peaks.
"My best times are 14. 54 for the 5000 and 31.14 for the 10km."
She answered questions about distance, diet, exercise regime, family, strategy and nerves.
"All you can do is your best, so you have to enjoy yourself."
Digital Marketing Manager James Constantine also handed over $1000 dollars for sports equipment to Cronulla Primary School from the Sydney Marathon organisation and encouraged the students to take an interest in athletics and be a part of the Sydney Marathon before Eloise ran a few laps of the oval with them.
The Sydney Marathon is one of the world's most scenic events which crosses the Harbour bridge and finishes at the Opera House on Sunday, September 17 and people can or run/walk the iconic Harbour Bridge in the 3.5km family fun run.
This year, 40,000 participants will gather at the start line.
