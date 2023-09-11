St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Eloise talks to Cronulla Public students

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elzy Wellings is commentating on the Sydney Marathon on the Channel 10 broadcast 7am Sunday17th. Picture John Veage
Elzy Wellings is commentating on the Sydney Marathon on the Channel 10 broadcast 7am Sunday17th. Picture John Veage

Cronulla's Eloise Welling's has been running since she was five - not just dashing for the bus running - but running for a living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.