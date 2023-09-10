10 mobile website development tips and strategies

Forward-thinking businesses know that embracing a mobile-first approach in website development is crucial in meeting the highly-evolving consumer demand and behaviour. Picture Shutterstock

Mobile users worldwide are projected to reach 7.49 billion by 2025, per Statista. In North America alone, over 51 per cent of internet traffic is generated from these portable devices. As a result, they've become the primary means of internet access for a large portion of the population.

Such figures are a glaring signal for organisations to prioritise a mobile-first approach to stay ahead of the curve. Websites are a customer's first point of contact, and businesses must focus on developing a mobile-friendly and user-centric site to grow and expand their customer base.

But where should you start as a business owner, and how do you get there? Additionally, arm yourself with these 10 website development tips and strategies for creating exceptional mobile experiences.

Let's explore what a mobile-first approach means.

What does a mobile-first approach entail?

A mobile-first approach means designing and developing websites that enrich the user experience. Rather than starting with desktop design and adapting it for mobile, as is the tradition, the mobile-first approach prioritises designing for smaller screens first and then scaling up for larger devices. This approach ensures that your website is optimised for mobile devices from the outset, considering mobile platforms' constraints, like screen size and unique features.

What's a 'mobile-friendly' site?

A mobile-friendly site is optimised for seamless use and provides helpful content that addresses your audience's pain points and positions you as an expert in your niche. A user-centric website for mobile hooks your audience and keeps them engaged, making it easier for them to convert and purchase your product or service. In fact, a survey has discovered that 67% of users are more likely to purchase on a mobile-friendly site.

Higher click-through rates and longer session times signal that your site is authoritative, enabling you to rank higher on the search results. Simply put, a mobile-friendly site provides a positive user experience across all touchpoints, leading to higher traffic, engagement, and conversions.

10 tips and strategies for successful mobile-first implementation

First impressions are crucial to capture and keep online users. While visual appeal is necessary for creating a mobile-friendly site, it's only part of it. A recent survey suggests that users abandon a site because of slow load times, non-responsiveness, bad navigation, and an outdated design. Content plays a pivotal role too, as readers who find your resources irrelevant are less likely to revisit your site.

A high bounce rate leads to wasted opportunities and hurts your marketing efforts. Addressing such issues and putting users at the front and centre are crucial in developing a mobile-first design approach. These tips can help ensure its successful implementation:

1 Aim for responsive design



Responsive design is the foundation of a successful mobile-first website. It allows your website to adapt and provide optimal user experience across various screen sizes and devices. This approach uses fluid grids, flexible images, and media queries to ensure your website looks and functions seamlessly on smartphones, tablets, and desktops.

2 Provide simplified navigation

Navigation is key to a good user experience on any device, but it's especially important on mobile. Ensure your navigation is clear and concise, and it's easy for users to find what they're looking for.

Utilise clear and concise menus, collapsible navigation bars, and hamburger menus to make navigation effortless on smaller screens. A hamburger menu appears as three lines displayed on the upper left section of the screen, which expands and shows the navigation options when clicked.

3 Optimise page speed

Mobile users expect fast-loading websites, and page speed is a critical factor that affects user engagement and conversions. According to Google Analytics data, 53 per cent of mobile site visits are terminated prematurely if it takes longer than three seconds to load.

Optimise your website's performance by minimising file sizes, leveraging browser caching, and using content delivery networks (CDNs). Additionally, compress images and remove unnecessary code to reduce page load times.

4 Create mobile-friendly content

Tailor your content for mobile consumption by adopting a concise and scannable writing style. Break down large chunks of text into smaller paragraphs, use subheadings and bullet points, and incorporate visually appealing elements like optimised images and videos to enhance readability.

Consider the context in which users access your site on mobile devices and ensure that the content is relevant and easily consumable. Use short paragraphs, subheadings, and engaging visuals to capture and retain users' attention. There's a reason why microblogging sites are great for sharing posts and other digital resources, even if they're limited to over 200 characters.

5 Promote touch-friendly interactions

Designing mobile-first websites requires a focus on touch-friendly interactions. Optimise buttons and interactive elements to be easily tappable with a user's thumb, allowing users to navigate and interact with the site effortlessly. Use ample spacing between elements to prevent accidental taps and provide visual feedback for user actions.

6 Have a clear visual hierarchy

A clear visual hierarchy helps users understand the content and navigate the site easily. Ensure that key information is prominently displayed, use appropriate font sizes, and employ visual cues such as colour, contrast, and typography to guide users' attention. Use large bold headlines, distinct colour contrasts, and strategically placed visuals for better website structure and content flow.

7 Make your site compatible with both screen orientations



Mobile devices can be held in both portrait and landscape orientations. Designing for both orientations ensures your website looks and functions optimally regardless of how users hold their devices. Allow content to adapt to different orientations, ensuring readability, intuitive navigation, and a seamless user experience across all screen orientations.

8 Remove clutter

It's crucial to declutter and prioritise content to overcome display size restrictions. Remove unnecessary elements, huge blocks of text, or non-essential visuals that can overwhelm or slow the mobile experience. Streamline the user interface, focusing on the most important and relevant information. Doing so helps eliminate distractions and maintain a clean and visually appealing mobile interface.

9 Pick the best site development framework

Several mobile-first frameworks are available to help you get started with your website development. To the uninitiated, a mobile-first framework comprises tools and libraries that enable web developers to create responsive sites that look great on all devices. These tools also have built-in components that save time without sacrificing output quality. Study each option before choosing the best solution for your needs.

Tapping mobile-friendly tools must continue even when the site is up and running. Thus, besides using development tools for mobile sites, keep the rest of your platforms compatible with your mobile pages. Some content management systems (CMS) are friendlier to mobile sites, allowing you to easily manage content and make changes on the fly.

10 Monitor mobile site performance

Similarly, use site analytics tools to track performance and identify areas for improvement. Regularly monitor and optimise your mobile site performance to ensure fast loading times, smooth interactions, and a seamless user experience.

Tools like Google PageSpeed Insights can identify performance bottlenecks, optimise code and assets, and ensure compatibility across various mobile devices and browsers. Doing so helps you see how users interact with your website and ensure you're providing a good mobile experience.

The processes involved in a mobile-first approach

Adopting a mobile-first approach involves several key processes:

1 Data gathering, research, and analysis

Designing a mobile-first website requires deeply understanding your target audience's mobile behaviour, preferences, and pain points. Based on these insights, analyse data to identify key mobile usage patterns and design decisions. Think about what they need and want from your website and how you can best deliver that experience on a mobile device.

2 Wireframing and prototyping

A wireframe is a product's rough design and focuses on the site structure, in this case. Meanwhile, a prototype is a website design with features and functionalities. Wireframing allows stakeholders to examine the product and suggest iterations. Once this stage is done, a prototype must be designed to show how the product works and how users interact with it. Test the flow and usability of the mobile interface before proceeding to development.

3 Crafting a content strategy

Craft concise, mobile-friendly content that resonates with mobile users' context and needs. Ensure the content adapts to different screen sizes and remains scannable and engaging.

Besides ensuring your content is valuable and helpful, choose the most important resources that deserve the most screen time. These must be viewed properly, even with a smaller screen. Prioritise the most important information and leave out the ones with lesser business value.

4 Implementing agile development

Agile development is an approach used by software developers to create software quickly. As the name implies, this methodology involves continuous testing, collaboration, and improvement, adapting to changes quickly while maintaining stakeholder interaction. Such working principles benefit complex and open-ended projects like mobile site development, as they ensure that the mobile experience evolves and improves over time.

5 User testing and feedback

No product is ever perfect from its first release. Thus, mobile site owners must conduct usability testing with real mobile users to gather feedback and insights. Incorporate these results into the design and development process to refine the mobile experience further. More importantly, test your website on different devices to ensure it looks and works great.

Concluding thoughts

A mobile-first approach requires a mindset shift and a commitment to optimising the mobile user experience from the outset. Forward-thinking businesses have understood that embracing a mobile-first approach in website development is crucial in meeting the highly evolving consumer demand and behaviour.