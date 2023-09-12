An affordable housing project at Miranda has won an award in the Architectural Design category at the Good Design Awards.
Fifty per cent of the 102 apartments in the Meridian development, between Kingsway and Pinnacle Street, accommodate workers in essential industries such as aged care, health care, education, emergency services and childcare, who pay below market rent.
The remaining apartments, in a separate building, were purchased by individual buyers.
The development, owned by Aware Real Estate, the property investment arm of Aware Super. The project was developed in partnership with Altis Property Partners.
Architecture and design practice TURNER won the Good Design Award on September 9.
TURNER director James McCarthy said successful essential worker housing delivered high amenity and security of tenure to attract and retain tenants.
"Essential worker apartments need to work well from an operational point of view, but they also need to be beautiful and appeal to the needs of their target demographics," he said.
Altis Property Partners project director Joseph Ajaka said, "We were looking to create a luxurious feel to the apartments, highlighting an emphasis on space, finishes and detail throughout the entire design."
Mr Ajaka said it was critical to the architects and client that the level of finish and specification did not vary between the affordable rental building and the private housing component.
