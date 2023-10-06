St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Health

Sutherland Shire couple celebrate their daughter Bronte on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 6 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul and Ashleigh Sorenson with their daughter Freya will remember baby Bronte at a memorial service at Woronora on October 15. Picture by Chris Lane
Paul and Ashleigh Sorenson with their daughter Freya will remember baby Bronte at a memorial service at Woronora on October 15. Picture by Chris Lane

Four months ago, Como couple Paul and Ashleigh Sorenson were getting excited about the arrival of their child, a girl, already named Bronte. She would be their second daughter, with big sister Freya also expecting a sibling to dote on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.