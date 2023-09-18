Cronulla Sharks Baseball Club celebrated its Opening Day for the 2023 summer season on September 16th.
Even though it was actually round 2 It was a day filled with fun, food, and friendship, as they played ball for another baseball season.
Established in 1977 Cronulla Sharks Baseball Club has a proud history of developing junior and senior baseball players and their home at Sylvania Waters consists of four baseball diamonds with enclosed dugouts and a recently built clubhouse.
The junior club enters teams for 4 to 17 year old's in the summer competition Tee Ball (4-8yrs), Zooka-ball (9-10yrs) and baseball(11-17yrs) run by the Cronulla Sutherland Junior Baseball Association-the senior club enters teams for 17 years and older in the summer and winter comps.
They have also just announced a partnership between themselves and the Cronulla Sharks NRL -Sharks Have Heart program.
The Cronulla Sharks Baseball Club also welcomed new sponsor Tynan Motors Mitsubishi at Kirrawee-whose support will provide outfits for umpires, managers and officials, joining Gold Sponsor the Taren Point Bowling Club.
Joining the Silver sponsors and keeping the American Baseball flavour going the best canteen for the biggest baseball club in the Shire is now stocked by the USA Candy Factory- selling Root Beer and Big League Chews
