St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hitting home runs

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla Sharks Baseball diamond for the start of the season-new sponsor Tynans with Head Coach Phil Hutt and juniors Flynn and Leo Marney. Picture John Veage
Cronulla Sharks Baseball diamond for the start of the season-new sponsor Tynans with Head Coach Phil Hutt and juniors Flynn and Leo Marney. Picture John Veage

Cronulla Sharks Baseball Club celebrated its Opening Day for the 2023 summer season on September 16th.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.