The Australia Paramedics Association (NSW) renews union action

By Eva Kolimar
September 22 2023 - 8:30am
The Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) President Brett Simpson, says paramedics are again taking a stance in response to the latest' budget. Picture supplied
The Australian Paramedics Association NSW says the latest state budget funding has failed to support frontline workers, with no new pay offer for the current financial year.

