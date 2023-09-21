Local government veteran Bill Saravinovski has returned to the role of mayor at Bayside for the remaining 12 months of the council term.
Councillor Joe Awada was elected deputy mayor at an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday night.
Outgoing mayor Dr Christina Curry and deputy mayor Scott Morrissey did not seek re-election.
Dr Curry said the roles were "rotated" within the Labor Party group.
Cr Saravinovski has has already had two spells as mayor at Bayside and filled the role for many years at Rockdale Council before the merger.
Cr Saravinovski said his priority was "to maintain the momentum of the past two years and to strongly continue our program of works and I am particularly looking forward to seeing further progress on improving the customer experience, Barton Park upgrade and Botany Aquatic Centre"
He thanked Dr Curry and Cr Morrissey "for the incredible job they have done over the last two years building a stronger more resilient Bayside".
Dr Curry said it had been "an honour and a privilege to serve the Bayside community" and she looked forward to working with the new leadership team for the betterment of the community.
The mayor and deputy mayor are normally elected for two years, but this council term was cut short by the pandemic.
