St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bill Saravinovski elected Bayside mayor with Joe Awada as deputy

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 21 2023 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Bill Saravinovski and deputy mayor Joe Awada after the election. Picture supplied
Mayor Bill Saravinovski and deputy mayor Joe Awada after the election. Picture supplied

Local government veteran Bill Saravinovski has returned to the role of mayor at Bayside for the remaining 12 months of the council term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.