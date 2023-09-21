St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre adds two more koala warning signs on Heathcote Road

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:22pm
One of the new signs on Heathcote Road. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre has added two more electronic signs on Heathcote Road, warning motorists koalas may be crossing.

