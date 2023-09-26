Updated
A fresh new team has been elected to lead Georges River Council, which has been plagued by toxic political infighting.
Cr Sam Elmir, a Liberal who represents Blakehurst ward, was elected mayor, defeating the only other nomination - incumbent Labor councillor Nick Katris.
Cr Elmir received the votes of nine of the 15 councillors. His support came from the Georges River Residents and Ratepayers Party, Liberals and independents.
The new deputy mayor is Cr Elise Borg, from the Georges River Residents and Ratepayers Party.
Cr Borg, a first time councillor, has a background in account management.
They will hold their positions until the local government elections in September 2024.
Cr Elmir said is was "both an honour and a privilege to embark on this new chapter as mayor of Georges River".
"I'm extremely grateful for this position," he said in a statement. "I understand the responsibility and honour it places upon me."
"I would like to express my gratitude to the Georges River community, to my fellow councillors, and to the residents they represent. I will take pride in standing up for what our community wants to see from us."
"As we move forward together, I pledge to serve the community with integrity, compassion, and in a collaborative spirit to enhance the quality of life for all our residents.
"Our success will be measured by the opportunities we create for our community, the challenges we overcome, and the inclusivity we foster."
"I would like to thank Cr Nick Katris and Cr Kathryn Landsberry for their exemplary service to our community. I also wish to congratulate Cr Elise Borg on becoming deputy mayor."
The Council also resolved to appoint Committee members for the new term, including for the Finance and Governance Committee, Community and Culture Committee, Assets and Infrastructure,The Communications and Engagement Team Committee, and Environment and Planning Committee:
New councillor representatives have also been appointed to advisory committees including the Local Traffic Committee, Floodplain Risk Management Committee, and Georges River Council Sports Advisory Committee.
New councillor representatives have also been appointed to external committees and panels.
For details, visit the council website.
