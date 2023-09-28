Running a family day care is more than a business for Jillian Critchley. It's a passion to run a place that caters for individual children in the community.
The family day care operator behind Collective Family Day Care at Engadine, has had that same passion recognised on national level.
Her work in early childhood education and care has propelled her into the 2023 Family Day Care Australia (FDCA) Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.
Now in its 12th year, the awards showcase the benefits of smaller day care environments, and promote the valuable contribution family day care educators make to more than 85, 000 children across Australia each day.
Mrs Critchley was the southern suburbs and Sutherland Shire winner. She has been in the industry for 20 years, working also in long day care centres and before and after school care. But it's the smaller space where she was drawn to.
"I put the 'family' in family day care. It's the connections and partnerships that we make between children and families," she said.
"I only have four children a day - they know what's happening in my life and I know what's happening in theirs. There's a bond, and an ability to meet individual needs, which is so much easier."
Family Day Care Australia Chief Executive Officer Andrew Paterson, applauded her achievements.
"Jillian's unique and nurturing approach to early years education and her dedication to children and families is the reason why so many choose family day care," he said. "Educators are the lifeblood of our sector."
Mrs Critchley is now in the running to be named national finalist for the 2023 Educator of the Year award, announced on October 17.
