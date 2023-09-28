St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

Collective Family Day Care Engadine recognised in the 2023 Family Day Care Australia (FDCA) Excellence in Family Day Care Awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 28 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jillian Critchley, who operates a family day care at Engadine, has been recognised for her dedication to early childhood education and care. Picture supplied
Jillian Critchley, who operates a family day care at Engadine, has been recognised for her dedication to early childhood education and care. Picture supplied

Running a family day care is more than a business for Jillian Critchley. It's a passion to run a place that caters for individual children in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.