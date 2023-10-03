Traffic sped by as Good Samaritans tried to save the life of an injured koala on Heathcote Road, Lucas Heights on Saturday night.
Sadly, the koala's injuries were so severe, it had to be put down.
The rescuers, who have not yet been named, stopped when they saw the koala and moved it from the road into their car.
They took the koala to a 24-hour veterinary clinic at Miranda, from where it was transferred to Taronga Zoo, now called Taronga Conservation Society Australia.
A Taronga spokeswoman told the Leader, "Unfortunately, this koala had to be euthanised as the injuries he sustained included a significant internal haemorrhage and multiple fractures, one which was at his shoulder joint and would have impeded his ability to climb long term".
"From assessment, the team have said all signs point to an incident involving a car," she said.
The group Help Save the Wildlife and Bushlands in Campbelltown, which was sent a photo and information by the rescuers, posted on Facebook, "A poor koala sitting on Heathcote Road tonight, possibly hit by a car, has been helped by some awesome people who rescued it to a local vet hopefully it's going to make a speedy recovery".
"To all the other careless people speeding past while the were trying to help this poor koala, shame on you. You put the people's lives rescuing the koala in danger lucky no one else was injured."
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre member John Souvleris said they were told the koala was found between ANSTO and the clay shooting club.
"This brings the koala road fatalities and rescues to 11 on Heathcote Road in the last 12 months, that we know off," Mr Souvleris said.
An environment centre Facebook post said, "This is around the area where the Holsworthy defence hazard reduction burn occurred - it is not known what side of the road the koala came from".
