St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Valiant attempt to save injured koala on Heathcote Road has sad ending

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 3 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A good Samaritan goes to the aid of the injured koala on Heathcote Road. Picture Facebook
A good Samaritan goes to the aid of the injured koala on Heathcote Road. Picture Facebook

Traffic sped by as Good Samaritans tried to save the life of an injured koala on Heathcote Road, Lucas Heights on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.