Riverwood selected for NSW's first Social Housing Accelerator project

Riverwood has been selected as the first development site in NSW under the Federal Government's $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator project.
A $6.2 million payment will see the NSW Land and Housing Corporation build 11 homes for seniors at Methuen Parade, Riverwood.
Construction of the project's five one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units will start this month and is expected to be completed by September, 2024. The project will be wholly funded by the Social Housing Accelerator.
The development is replacing three existing social housing dwellings and is close to Narwee shops and local transport.
The Federal Government announced its $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator in June, including $610 million for NSW, which will increase Australia's housing supply by creating thousands of social homes across Australia.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the development site at Riverwood today with NSW Premier Chris Minns.
"These buildings might not look like anything special, but they're some of the first of their kind in NSW," Mr Albanese said.
"This site is getting a makeover, being transformed from three empty houses to 11 social homes for senior Australians.
"It's the first NSW project to be funded by our Social Housing Accelerator, but it won't be the last.
"We're working with Chris Minns and state and territory leaders across the country to redevelop sites like this.
"It's all part of our plan to build more homes for more Australians, all around the country.
"This is the second Social Housing Accelerator project we've seen kickstarted into action in just week across the nation, and we will continue working with the Minns Government to get on with the job of delivering more social housing.
"We have an ambitious housing agenda which includes the delivery of 30,000 social and affordable homes," he said.
Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns that over the next 12 months, 400 social houses will begin construction across NSW, with more than half beginning in the next six months.
"That will grow to around 1,500 by 2028," he said.
"It's part of our partnership with the Federal government to deliver more social housing for NSW. We promised we'd tackle the social housing crisis - this is just the beginning.
"Through dedicated funding from the Federal Government, the new Housing Australia Future Fund, and funding allocated through the NSW state budget, this state is ready to make meaningful change to the social housing sector while getting roofs over the heads of those who desperately need it."
NSW Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson, said the government's priority was to deliver more social and affordable housing across NSW.
"There are 55,880 people across this state on the social housing waitlist and this funding is about getting more people into homes sooner" she said.
