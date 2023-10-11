The 2023 Westfield Miranda and Hurstville Local Heroes community recognition and grants program winners have been announced.
Celebrating its sixth year, the program rewards the successful hero at each Westfield centre a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent, with the remaining two finalists each receiving a $5000 grant for their group or organisation.
Established in 2018, Scentre Group's Westfield Local Heroes program celebrates community role models whose work benefits others across a broad range of sectors including emergency services, registered community groups, sporting clubs, not-for-profit, schools, and the environment.
The program has supported more than 600 community organisations, investing a total of $6.14 million in community grants, with a further $1.26 million awarded this year.
In February, communities across Australia and New Zealand were invited to nominate role models making a positive impact in their community or environment, before being put to a public vote in August resulting in 70,000 votes being cast.
The $20,000 winner at Westfield Hurstville was Nellie Doueihi, who delivers tech-support to older people in the community.
"To be given the opportunity to help others and have meaningful purpose by helping older, vulnerable people lead their best lives fulfils my vision in supporting their dignity, independence and belonging," she said.
Westfield Miranda's major $20,000 winner was Adam Blatch, who runs a charity that assist families after the loss of a loved one.
"Although it's my name, it's the organisation I'm representing," he said. "The recognition means so much to so many people who know us and potentially resonates with those who don't know us. It costs us about $1500 for a child to go to one of our programs as we get no government support and we don't charge our families. Roughly about 13 kids can now come to a program next year."
HURSTVILLE
Recipient of the $20,000 grant:
Recipient of the $5000 grant:
MIRANDA
Recipient of the $20,000 grant:
Recipient of the $5000 grant:
