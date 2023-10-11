St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Our People

2023 Westfield Local Heroes community recognition and grants program winners announced

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 12 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 Westfield Miranda and Hurstville Local Heroes community recognition and grants program winners have been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.