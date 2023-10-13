Updated
Australia's largest firefighting helicopter was used in a difficult retrieval operation at The Needles on the Woronora River.
The helicopter was brought in on October 6 to remove an abandoned submerged vehicle near the causeway at the swimming hole and old road crossing between Engadine and Menai.
The chopper took the vehicle to Barden Ridge Oval.
Inspector Scott Deller, of the Rural Fire Service, said in a Facebook post the operation involved Australia's largest firefighting helicopter, the HT211.
"The aircraft was added to the RFS fleet this year and has been busy at variety of fires carrying its 10,000 litre bucket," Inspector Deller said.
"Today it had a different mission, making light work of recovering a car from an inaccessible area.
"Once completed, it returned to Richmond where it remains on standby for fires."
A resolution was passed at last week's meeting of Sutherland Shire Council acknowledging the capabilities of all those involved in safely carrying out the task.
Sutherland Police Area Command led the mission with support from Marine Command police divers, the Rural Fire Service Air and Safety Team, NSW Ambulance paramedics, SES, Sutherland Shire Council, Coulson Aviation Australia, Rigging Specialists (RFS contractor) and the Environment Protection Authority.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said there had been a lot of complaints about the vehicle, which had been dumped by a person or persons unknown.
"I would like to recognise the careful planning in the lead up, and the combined efforts of all agencies involved in delivering a successful operation," he said in a mayoral minute.
Cr Diedree Steinwall added her thanks, saying those who had visited The Needles knew that it was "such a beautiful place for bush walking, but it also has difficult terrain for this type of operation".
The Needles has had a litter problem for many years, with regular complaints to the council.
In hot weather, the swimming hole attracts large numbers of visitors, many of whom discard food and drink packing and other materials.
The Needles is on the first road built between Sydney and the Illawarra by Surveyor-General, Sir Thomas Mitchell, between 1841 and 1843.
The road, which was constructed by convicts, crossed Georges River via the Lugarno-Alfords Point ferry and followed Old Illawarra Road to Barden Ridge, where it descended to Woronora River and climbed up to Woronora Road, Engadine.
The steep and difficult route was replaced by the road through Tom Ugly's and Sutherland in 1866.
The road fell into disuse when tenders were called to construct a punt for Tom Uglys Point in 1864.
