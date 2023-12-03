A new report into volunteering reveals the significant contributions volunteers have on the NSW economy.
There are 4.3 million volunteers in NSW. The 2023 New South Wales State of Volunteering Report reveals the total value of volunteering added up to $178 billion.
The sector is the largest workforce in the state, with 63.9 per cent of the population volunteering their time and skills. The report was released ahead of International Volunteer Day (December 5).
Chief Executive of The Centre for Volunteering Gemma Rygate, says the findings highlight the true value of volunteering.
"This data supports the imperative need to invest in volunteering and reveals the true contribution that volunteering makes to our communities and our economy," she said.
"Volunteers play an integral role in shaping the social fabric of our state. Recognising and appreciating the significance of this workforce is essential for the continued well-being and prosperity of our communities."
Aged care resident Julia Coote volunteers at IRT Thomas Holt Kirrawee. After she recovered from a stroke, she found helping her neighbours was a rewarding activity.
Her main interaction with residents is to call Bingo on a Saturday night, but she also helps deliver mail across parts of the village and estimates she spends four to five hours a week volunteering her time doing various activities. For 35 years she also scored games for the Sutherland Cricket Club and earned an Australian Sports Medal in 2000 for her service.
"I love the interaction and getting to know people. They have another person to listen to them," she said. 'If someone needs a hand I will help out. I'm always happy to do it when I'm able."
