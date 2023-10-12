St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Complaints about U-Go Mobility bus services have dropped by 92 per cent and cancellations to one per cent

By Murray Trembath
Updated October 13 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:52am
U-Go Mobility took over services previously operated in St George and Sutherland Shire by the very experienced Punchbowl Bus Company and Transdev. Picture by John Veage
Transport Minister Jo Haylen says the new Region 10 bus operator U-Go Mobility had "more experience on the streets of Singapore than on the streets of Sutherland".

