Dragons fortify NRLW engine room with signing of forward trio

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:05pm
Front-rower Tara McGrath-West has extended her Dragons contract for a further two years. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Front-rower Tara McGrath-West has extended her Dragons contract for a further two years. Picture by Sylvia Liber

St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward continues to build his long-term list, with forwards Tara McGrath-West, Angela Teakaraanga-Katoa and Jamilee Bright and all inking two-year contract extensions.

