St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward continues to build his long-term list, with forwards Tara McGrath-West, Angela Teakaraanga-Katoa and Jamilee Bright and all inking two-year contract extensions.
The deal will extend McGrath-West's time with the club into a third year, having first turned heads in a standout rookie campaign last year after she was a late pick-up close to season kickoff.
Niggling injuries hampered her progress in 2023, but the 22-year-old still averaged just shy of 100 running metres a game and is "super excited" to extend her time in Wollongong.
"I think we have something special that's building here within the program," McGrath-West said.
"I'm very grateful to the club and Sowie for believing in me from the start of my NRLW career and I cannot wait to see where it takes us. I love the fans and the community around this club; I couldn't imagine being anywhere else."
Teakaraanga-Katoa's debut season with the Dragons proved a breakout one, the 21-year-old averaging 123 run metres after featuring in all nine outings for the club en route to maiden Kiwi Ferns call-up for the Pacific Championship kicking off this weekend. Bright has also extended her time at the club after playing seven games in her debut NRLW campaign this season.
It continues a major retention drive for Soward, who's locked down marquee pair Teagan Berry and Raecene McGregor until the end of 2025, with standout rookie pair Ella Koster and Alexis Tauneai also signing extended contracts.
