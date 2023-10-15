Electronic signs on Heathcote Road warning koalas may be crossing will stay in place longer thanks to public donations.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre set up the two trailer-mounted variable message sign (VMS) units at recorded kill spots in September.
The warnings complement static signs installed by Transport for NSW, which the Environment Centre considers are less effective and not located in priority sites.
With limited funds, the Environment Centre appealed for public support to fund its signs beyond the initial two-weeks period.
The response was so strong, the signs are remaining in place for at least another four weeks and possibly longer, depending on further support.
The Environment Centre will appeal to the business community and other organisations.
A recently released Biolink Ecological Consultants report, commissioned in 2023 by the Sydney Basin Koala Network, showed koala vehicle strikes had quintupled in Sutherland Shire and Wingecaribee (Southern Highlands) and nearly doubled in Campbelltown, Wollondilly, and Liverpool,.
On Heathcote Road, 11 koalas have been killed in the last year.
The centre said the warning signs on Heathcote Road were very important with Transport for NSW delaying further mitigation measures.
To make donations, visit the Environment Centre's website or Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.