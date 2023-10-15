St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Public support enables Sutherland Shire Environment Centre to extend koala warning signs on Heathcote Road

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
October 16 2023 - 7:45am
Launching the electronic signs - Stephanie Carrick (front left), Sydney Basin Koala Network; John Souvleris and Catherine Reynolds from Sutherland Shire Environment Centre; James and Mike, Oatley Flora & Fauna Conversation Society; Koola the Koala; Sonia Baxant, Oatley Flora & Fauna Conversation Society; Peter Mahoney, Save Sydney's Koalas; Bob Crombie, SSEC; Michelle Wallis- Sutherland Branch WIRES. Picture supplied
Launching the electronic signs - Stephanie Carrick (front left), Sydney Basin Koala Network; John Souvleris and Catherine Reynolds from Sutherland Shire Environment Centre; James and Mike, Oatley Flora & Fauna Conversation Society; Koola the Koala; Sonia Baxant, Oatley Flora & Fauna Conversation Society; Peter Mahoney, Save Sydney's Koalas; Bob Crombie, SSEC; Michelle Wallis- Sutherland Branch WIRES. Picture supplied

Electronic signs on Heathcote Road warning koalas may be crossing will stay in place longer thanks to public donations.

