St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Oyster reefs to be built in Botany Bay and Georges River to boost fish populations and increase biodiversity

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 18 2023 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first of four proposed sites for oyster reef restoration is at Taren Point is located on the eastern side of Captain Cook Bridge. Picture by Chris Lane
The first of four proposed sites for oyster reef restoration is at Taren Point is located on the eastern side of Captain Cook Bridge. Picture by Chris Lane

Oyster reefs are to be built at four locations in Botany Bay and Georges River to improve local fish populations and increase biodiversity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.