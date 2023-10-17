Former mayor, long-serving state Labor MP for Kogarah and Carr government minister Brian Langton has died at 75.
Educated at Marist Brothers, Kogarah, Mr Langton began his political career when he was elected to Kogarah Council in 1971 at the age of 23.
He served on the council for 12 years and as mayor in 1979 and 1980.
Mr Langton was elected to the NSW Legislative Assembly in 1983 and retired in March 1999.
After serving as shadow transport minister, Mr Langton was appointed Minister for Transport and Tourism when Labor came to government in 1995.
He performed those roles until December 1997 when he was appointed Minister for Fair Trading and Emergency Services.
In April 1998, Mr Langton resigned from cabinet and did not seek re-election for Kogarah the following year after he was found by the ICAC to have acted corruptly over charter plane expense claims - allegations he strenuously denied.
In 2008, he was appointed chairman of Sydney Ferries Corporation.
"Brian was a mighty representative of the Kogarah electorate, a Marist Brothers graduate, and a lifelong local in our area," Mr Minns said.
"Following in his father's footsteps, Brian was an alderman on Kogarah Council for 12 years, beginning in the early 1970s.
"He was a vocal advocate for the people of his community throughout his time as a councillor and mayor, and he sustained that advocacy throughout his more than 15 years in NSW Parliament.
"In fact, it is almost 40 years since Brian was first elected to the NSW Legislative Assembly, back on 22 October 1983."
Mr Minns said, "After politics, he continued to dedicate his life to volunteering and community advocacy, including combining his two great loves: Kogarah and footy".
"Brian was a member of the NSW AFL Judiciary for 20 years and served as the president of St George AFL," he said.
"He volunteered at the Wayside Chapel, for Lifeline, for Meals on Wheels, for St Vincent De Paul and at countless local events.
"Brian is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughters Davina, Adele and Celia and his seven grandchildren.
"To Brian's loved ones, my thoughts are with you at this time. I pass on my deepest condolences."
