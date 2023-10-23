It's no secret that some of Australia's brightest young scientific researchers in the medical field are in our backyard.
Behind closed laboratory doors, the significant work that helps doctors do their work in hospital, is being done with rigour and determination.
To celebrate the ongoing and important work behind the scenes, South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's annual research symposium was held recently. It was an opportunity to showcase the breadth and depth of research projects being undertaken across St George Hospital and Sutherland Hospital.
The event, which has been going for more than 15 years, provides a platform for researchers to present and share their work, inspire others and celebrate the innovative work taking place in both hospitals.
Early career researchers united to swap knowledge and share their valuable work at the event, which was sponsored by a several businesses, charitable associations and health associated partners including the St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF).
"It's fantastic to hear about their research but also their journeys of how they got to be where they are," Professor of gut microbiology at the St George and Sutherland Clinical School, UNSW Australia, Georgina Hold, said.
"There is so much talent and enthusiasm. We have amazing junior and early career researchers who are benefiting from superb mentorship and examples in the hospitals. It's a recipe for success."
Professor Hold said among the discussions included the importance of patients 'owning their own space'.
"There was a lot of talk about microbiome changes in the context of inflammatory bowel disease and understanding external environmental factors on the gut microbiome, which is what our team does," she said. "We are always adding to our existing knowledge and looking at how we can help people to help themselves.
"That's the message this year. By increasing our knowledge we can help patients understand more about their conditions, how they can eat healthy food and identifying what dietary patterns look like for people with inflammatory bowel disease. Whatever the condition we are looking at, we have to look at this as precision medicine."
