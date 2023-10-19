More than 1300 passenger trips were taken on some of Australia's oldest trams at Loftus on Sunday.
Sydney Tramway Museum staged a 'Trams at the Turn of the 20th Century' day, with five trams, all more than 100 years old, taking passengers to Sutherland and Royal National Park.
"Our Victorian Veterans and Edwardian Era trams are out for a grand day to celebrate 125 years of our C Class trams," an ad said.
"Come experience what it was like to ride a vintage tram from the turn of the 20th Century."
Ian Saxon, who helped co-ordinate the day, said it was very successful.
"We had 650 passenger trips to Sutherland and another 650 to Royal National Park," he said.
"All the trams here were built before 1910.
"We have another three trams in that range - one is being repaired and the other two are being restored.
"In the next couple of years, we may have them all available."
Bradley Jenkins, 20, was one of the conductors, dressed in part of the uniform worn until 1934.
"I have always had a passion for the 20th century, so I started doing things with trains and buses and now also trams," he said.
Mr Jenkins lives at Bowen Mountain in the Hawkesbury, but doesn't mind the long trip to be part of major events at the tramway museum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.