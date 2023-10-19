St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Photos | Sydney Tramway Museum at Loftus stages 'Trams at the Turn of the 20th Century' day

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 19 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 1300 passenger trips were taken on some of Australia's oldest trams at Loftus on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.