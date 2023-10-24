A koala who was rescued when he was found walking casually down the middle of Heathcote Road in the dark on Monday morning as vehicles flew by, has come out of the ordeal unscathed.
WIRES spokesman John Grant said the koala, nicknamed Joe after his rescuer Joe Grima, had been X-rayed and found to have no injuries.
"He is around two to three years old," Mr Grant said.
"He has been tagged and tested for chlamydia. If the test results are clear, he will be released back into the bush very quickly."
Mr Grima spotted the koala just past the Woronora River bridge about 4.30am while driving from his Sutherland Shire home to work in the Campbelltown area.
"I always slow down there because it's a dangerous corner," Mr Grima said.
"The koala was just walking along the middle of the road and there were trucks and cars going by. I was sure it was going to end badly.
Mr Grima slowed down and hoped his headlights would encourage the koala to move to the edge of the road.
When that didn't work, he jumped out and used a box from the back of his van to shepherd the koala to the side of the road where he was able to gently contain him.
Mr Grima said he was abused by drivers in other cars as they crossed double lines to get around his van.
He took the koala to his business, Grima Bros Wholesale, in Gregory Hills and called WIRES.
WIRES volunteer Tracey quickly collected the koala and took him to the University of Sydney Wildlife Hospital for a complete check-up in case he had been hit by another vehicle before being rescued.
WIRES spokesman John Grant, "You can see from the footage that he was very lucky to have not been hit by the oncoming traffic in the dark".
"He has been nicknamed Joe while in WIRES care. Hopefully, he will be given the all clear for any injuries, and will then be tested for chlamydia before being released.
"We are extremely grateful to Joe for calling WIRES and helping save this endangered koala's life and almost certain fatal injury."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.