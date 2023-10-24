St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Updated | Koala sustained no injuries despite near-death experience on Heathcote Road

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 24 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The koala walks down the middle of Heathcote Road. Picture from Joe Grima's dashcam
The koala walks down the middle of Heathcote Road. Picture from Joe Grima's dashcam

A koala who was rescued when he was found walking casually down the middle of Heathcote Road in the dark on Monday morning as vehicles flew by, has come out of the ordeal unscathed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.