Faster internet speeds have become available to nearly 40,000 homes and businesses in parts of St George and Sutherland Shire through the rollout of fibre to the home, NBN Co says.
Council areas benefiting include Sutherland Shire, Bayside and Georges River.
Suburbs include Sutherland, Woronora, Kirrawee, Kareela, Loftus, Woronora Heights, Bexley, Carlton, Bexley North, Kingsgrove, Kogarah, Bardwell Park, Monterey, Ramsgate Beach, Beverly Hills, Kogarah, Dolls Point, Ramsgate Beach, Sandringham, Sans Souci, Rockdale, Caringbah, Taren Point, Miranda, Caringbah South, Dolans Bay, Lilli Pilli, Port Hacking, Grays Point, Gymea, Gymea Bay, Yowie Bay.
"When customers order an eligible plan, through their preferred phone and internet provider, they can get nbn fibre delivered to their doorstep," an NBN Co statement said.
"Full fibre is nbn's fastest and most reliable residential connection on the nbn network. It can deliver wholesale download speeds of close to 1 Gbps (that is 1000Mbps), which can support things like simultaneous streaming of high-definition video, faster downloading and uploading of large files.
"As the most reliable residential connection, it provides better support for things like super high-quality streaming, even when more people are online at once."
A series of disclaimers were included in the statement.
To check eligibility, go to the nbn website and put in your address, then contact a participating phone and internet provider to order an eligible plan, and book an installation.
Visit: www.nbn.com.au/fibreupgrade
