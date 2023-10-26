Three Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club cadets have been hailed as heroes after a dramatic evening rescue.
Chris Ordenes, 15, paddled out on a board to save a woman who was caught in a rip, being washed against rocks and near exhaustion at the southern end of Cronulla beach.
Levi Statevski, 16, and Chris's brother Diego, 13, managed the situation on the beach where spectators were wanting to enter the water to help.
A witness, who was having dinner in the RSL club and saw the woman in distress and ran down to help, said, "These boys are true local heroes, and we are lucky to have them in our community".
Chris and Diego are students at Aquinas College, Menai while Levi attends De La Salle College, Caringbah.
The drama unfolded about 6.30pm on Thursday October 19, when a woman in her 40s was dragged out in a rip.
Chris said, "We were just leaving the beach after board training, when Dad said, "Look, there's a lady in trouble".
"There was a really strong rip near the rocks, and she was being pulled under water, getting smashed on the rocks and putting her hand up," Chris said.
While Chris stripped, Levi pulled out a board from the storage shed and had it ready for his mate.
"When I reached her, she was really exhausted," Chris said.
"She told me she was about to pass out.
"She struggled to get on the board, so I had to flip it, which you do for an unconscious rescue. I managed to get her on and paddled back to the beach."
NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed the woman, but she did not need to be taken to hospital.
Andrew Carg told the Leader he was having dinner at Cronulla RSL Club "when people started screaming that there was a woman drowning in big surf and very dangerous conditions".
"We looked and could see down the beach a lady struggling under the water alone. No one was around.
"We quickly ran down to help, thinking the lady could not keep her head above the water.
"A young boy not older than 14 or 15, in school uniform, who I believe must be a lifesaver as he had access to the roller doors where club equipment is kept, took his clothes off and in underwear or Speedos picked up a surf rescue board and paddled to the lady, who at that time had no hope of coming out of the water alive.
"There were other people about, looking to jump in the water with clothes on, which would have been a disaster in those conditions.
"This young man [Chris] calmly said "No. it's too dangerous".
"As he was sprinting with his board under his arm, the younger boy yelled out 'be careful Chris', while the older boy [Levi] was stopping another lady from going in the water with clothes on to try and help saying, 'We are lifesavers, do not worry, we have this under control, please call an ambulance'.
"There were 40 or 50 of us watching. I have been a swimmer all my life and with frustration I know that it was impossible to enter the water and help without rescue equipment. All Cronulla Beaches were closed on the day due to dangerous conditions and big swell.
"When [Chris] safely brought the lady back to shore, all you could hear was people clapping.
"These boys are true local heroes, and we are lucky to have them in our community".
Cronulla SLSC president Brad Turner said, "We take our relationship with the community extremely seriously.
"We try to instil that into the youngest of Nippers and over the course of time as they develop skills that have them in the state Chris is obviously in that now.
"Given that, cometh the hour they still need the courage to exercise those capabilities.
"We are so thankful he was there at the time and extremely proud of his rescue."
Mr Turner said the preventative work carried out by Levi and Diego shouldn't be under-estimated.
"In an emergency situation, the first [priority] is to look for danger," he said.
"Preventing a would-be rescuer becoming the next person to be rescued is one of these."
Mr Turner said, over the last 12 months or so, Cronulla SLSC members had had cause to perform rescues outside of our petrol hours, outside of Cronulla beach and even overseas.
"For the skills these members have and their ability to use them at times of crisis we are extremely proud," he said.
"That is the essence of what it is to be a lifesaver."
