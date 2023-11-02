St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Schools

Sutherland North Public School and Oyster Bay Public School are finalists in the Game Changer Challenge 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 2 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland North Public School's Game Changer Challenge team Felicity Thoms, Jazahra Fowler, Andrea Sofokleous, Ben Riordan and Jackson Swingler Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland North Public School's Game Changer Challenge team Felicity Thoms, Jazahra Fowler, Andrea Sofokleous, Ben Riordan and Jackson Swingler Picture by Chris Lane

Two schools are among the 24 finalists in the Game Changer Challenge, a design thinking competition run by the Department of Education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.