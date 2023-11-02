"Now they each have skills in both those areas and have worked at becoming an expert in their chosen elements of the project," she said. "Students chose to concentrate on bush fires because of our proximity to the national park, how fires have already impacted their lives and communities, devastation on loss of human life, native vegetation and fauna. The project required having the UN goal of sustainability included and they thought they could do this by creating a sustainable fire stalling system. The solution was to give extra time to residents to evacuate and to hold back a fire while waiting for the firefighters to arrive."

