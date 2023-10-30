St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Obituary

Tribute for Oatley's Wendy Cornish, a dedicated member of the St George community who raised money for charitable organisations

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
Wendy Cornish, a dedicated Oatley resident who was tireless in her fundraising efforts within St George, died in October 2023. Picture supplied
Wendy Cornish, a dedicated Oatley resident who was tireless in her fundraising efforts within St George, died in October 2023. Picture supplied

Chance are if you live in St George and have connections to any charitable cause, you would have at some point, crossed paths with Claire (Wendy) Cornish - perhaps more than once.

