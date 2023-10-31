Thousands of Sutherland Shire residents are receiving letters from the council advising their properties have been identified as potentially flood prone, and a notation may be placed on the title.
Residents have until December 6 to comment before new flood zone maps are finalised.
The Leader reported in August this year the number of properties identified as flood affected in parts of the shire would double under draft maps that would soon be placed on public exhibition.
At present, 4461 lots within the study area have a flood notation on planning certificates. The number has been raised to 8737.
A notation can affect property insurance premiums and possible resale prices.
Flood studies have previously been completed for Gwawley Bay, Woolooware Bay, Kurnell Township and Bundeena Creek catchments. The new study covers the remainder of the shire.
One affected resident said on social media he was "trying to get an understanding" of how many other home owners had received a letter.
"Interesting that in the 22 years we have lived in our home and the 43 years my neighbour has lived in his, we have never seen a flood on the property," he wrote.
"But now, as of the 26th October, we are now potentially flood prone."
The council, in an update on the Joint the Conversation page on its website, advised of the consultation period from October 26 - December 6.
"The NSW Government requires that all local councils manage flood risks within their area. One of the first steps in the required floodplain risk management process is to prepare a Flood Study that shows the extent of flooding to the largest possible flood," the statement said.
"We have prepared our draft Overland Flood Study to understand flood behaviour and overland flow in the Sutherland Shire.
"This study is being undertaken by council with funding assistance from the Department of Planning and Environment and aims to build community resilience towards flooding through informing better planning of development, emergency management and community awareness.
"The Flood Study assesses rainfall data, updated asset information and modelling to determine the extent and severity of overland flooding from storm events.
"Council has engaged flood specialists, BMT, to develop this draft Flood Study which covers a large proportion of the Sutherland Shire. The Flood Study shows the level of flood risk across the catchment. You can view the study area (approx. 253km) in our maps section here.
"As part of the draft Flood Study a number of properties are identified as potentially flood affected and appropriate notations will be made in relation to Planning Certificates. Owners of identified properties have been informed by direct mail and are invited to review and give feedback on this Flood Study.
"Knowing the flood risks associated with your property means you can create a personalised flood response plan to protect yourself and minimise damage during floods.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.