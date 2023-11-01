Bayside's Carols by the Sea returns for the festive season

Bayside Council is celebrating the festive season with the return of its popular Carols by the Sea event at Brighton-Le-Sands and a number of other Christmas events throughout the local government area.
Residents can Celebrate the start of the festive season with Christmas at Bexley Park at Stoney Creek Road, on Friday, December 1 at 5pm.
There will be food stalls, face painting and a visit from Santa plus live music with When Mother Comes to Town and a screening of the film The Search for Santa Paws.
Christmas at Cahill Park at Gertrude Street, Wolli Creek will be held on Saturday, December 2 at 6pm.
As well as food stalls and music with the Royal Australian Navy Band there will be a screen of the Christmas movie, Elf.
Entry to both events is free and people are encouraged to bring along a picnic or snack. The events are alcohol and glass free.
Christmas at Botany Pool will be held on Saturday, December 9 at 5pm at Myrtle Street, Mascot.
Music will be provided by the Music Shed Big Band and there will be a screening of the movie, The Santa Clause.
The popular Carols by the Sea will return to Lady Robinsons Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands on Saturday, December 16 at 5pm.
The event returns for the first time since 2021 and in the past has one of the highlights of the festive season, including carols, musical performances, decorations and candles and a visit from Santa, all with the white sands and blue waters of Botany Bay as the backdrop.
More details of the Carols by the Sea event will be released in coming weeks.
