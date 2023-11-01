St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside's Carols by the Sea returns for the festive season

By Jim Gainsford
November 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Bayside's Carols by the Sea attracts hundreds of families to the shores of Botany Bay to celebrate the festive season in a traditional Australian way.
Bayside Council is celebrating the festive season with the return of its popular Carols by the Sea event at Brighton-Le-Sands and a number of other Christmas events throughout the local government area.

