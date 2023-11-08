St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

RSL veterans mark the centenary of the Kogarah War Memorial

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 8 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Remembrance Day, November 11, 2023 marks 100 years since the Kogarah War Memorlial was dedicated to commemorate Australian armed services personnel who died serving their country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.