A council report in February, 2023, said "The memorial was showing outward signs of stress and the passage of time. The restoration work done for this project would not have been possible without the Community War Memorials Fund grant and included the cleaning of all surfaces as well as the repair of damaged stone work and mortar with a focus on preserving the original fabric of the structure. The heritage structure was completely revitalised by the sensitive restoration work - a fitting tribute to our veterans in this 100th year of the Kogarah War Memorial."