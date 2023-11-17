Young Aussie footballer, Alfie Edwards, is off to a flying start in his career after signing with the Leeds United Academy for Under 9s in May.
Born in Sutherland Hospital, but now living with his family in York, England, Edwards has been obsessed with football since her was two-years-old.
The now nine-year-old is living out the dream of many young footballers, playing and training at a Tier 1 Academy Club.
When he was just 15-months-old, Edwards moved to England in 2016 with his dad, Mark, mum, Laura (who is originally from York), and older brother Tyler. He has another older brother, Cody, who still lives in Cronulla.
Like many kids growing up in England, football become his life.
"He took a football with him everywhere he went and watched it on TV. He would get up on a morning and just watch football, old games, new games, youtube channels," said Laura.
Edwards has been playing football since he was three-years-old and has been playing with Leeds and Hull City since he was six-years-old. He plays centre back or right wing/midfielder.
"He went to an open trial when he was six-years-old and then was sent to the Leeds United Development centre," said Laura. "He did one session there and then was fast tracked across to the academy at Thorpe Arch.
"He has been there ever since and was offered a contract with them in October 2022 and signed with them in May 2023.
"He was also with Hull City from age six and was also offered a contract with them too, but turned it down for Leeds."
The process for Edwards wasn't too difficult, since he had been with Leeds since he officially started playing football, with Laura saying he didn't really know any different.
"There was a little pressure around the time contracts were being offered and unfortunately there were a few let go who were friends of his, but he took it in his stride," she said.
Though it is really all he has known about playing football, Edwards isn't taking his opportunity for granted.
"He is super proud and he really understands the enormity of it because there are very few that have this opportunity. It is very difficult to make it into these academy's," she said.
"[We are] extremely proud and we know how much of a dream this is for most children in the UK. Football is huge here.
"He is the only boy in the York area to have been offered a contract with Leeds and we know how hard he worked to achieve this offer and how hard he continues to work to keep his place at the academy."
Edwards trains Monday, Wednesday and Friday for 1.5 hour sessions and plays games on Sundays anywhere in the country.
Now that he is in category one, he plays against the best teams and players in the country, with the best facilities and coaches.
"He has played against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Man United," said Laura.
"He has had a weekend away at Loughborough University for the Welcome to the Premier League festival where he stayed with his team in a hotel.
"He has more trips planned, one being to Italy to play Juventus next year."
Though Edwards is looking to stay with Leeds for as long as he can, he does one day want to play for Liverpool.
Despite having spent most of his life in England, the Sutherland-born Edwards has never lost his love for Australia, most recently supporting the Socceroos in their friendly against England.
"He is so patriotic and proud of his Aussie roots," said Laura.
"His coaches were told to ask him a question on behalf of the England scouts who came to one of his games.
"'Who would you choose, England or Australia?' and he didn't hesitate in answering 'Australia'."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.