There's only so much a student can learn from a textbook.
Although the days of 'chalk and talk' aren't completely outdated, there is greater focus on practical skills - and at one boys' high school, the opportunity to be more hands-on has come with a sparkling new build.
James Cooks Boys High School at Kogarah opened its latest educational building on November 7. Used to enhance students' knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), the hub will support learning across these fields.
Principal Mark Marciniak said it was a welcome addition to the school, with NSW Premier attending the official opening of the building, which in its former use, catered to students who wanted to become car mechanics.
"It's been a six to eight month build, and we refurbished a building that was built in the late 1970s/early 80s," he said. "It was purposed for providing students with knowledge and skills around automotive care, but that whole industry and space ceased a long time ago. It was quite a derelict building but we received funds from Schools Infrastructure NSW.
"It's a practical space where students can do 3D printing, research, testing, and we will get an engraver in there. There will be a garden at the back to have a bot-farm.
"Also for the first time within the school there will be a new year 7-10 food tech facility, which will up-skill students to go into the hospitality industry and help develop culinary skills for young men."
