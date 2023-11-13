St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Miss Fisher's Ballet Academy at Rockdale has a double win in the Bayside Local Council Business Awards 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 13 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A ballet school at Rockdale has been named most outstanding dance studio in St George and best performing arts in Bayside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.