A ballet school at Rockdale has been named most outstanding dance studio in St George and best performing arts in Bayside.
Miss Fisher's Ballet Academy nabbed the double win in the Bayside Local Council Business Awards 2023.
It's the first time the ballet school, which is in its fourth year of operation, has received the awards.
With about 170 students, dancers are led by director Amy Fisher, an accomplished performer who has competed globally and trained in Munich, Germany, where she completed a scholarship.
"Our studio is an approved examination centre and I'm a Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) teacher," she said. "It's the most internationally recognised dance training syllabus in the world."
Ballet she said, was an excellent form of creativity for students. "It gives you so many life skills, teaching posture, discipline, work ethic and happiness," she said. "When kids are happy they succeed in other areas of their life. It's not just about pumping out professional ballerinas."
Although female dancers outnumber the boys - there are about three young male students in the studio, Ms Fisher said male dancers were in demand.
"There is a stereotype that boys don't dance. There is push for more females in rugby and soccer, which is amazing, but there's not much of a push for boys to dance.
"It's not about being the best in the class. Ballet gives them another outlet where they can express themselves and learn how to multi-task. They learn critical thinking and problem solving skills. When they are remembering mathematical choreography and step sequences, it translates into their schoolwork because they learn to manage it efficiently in their dance training."
Among the talented students who recently completed their RAD exams is eight-year-old Thiha Aung, a male dancer who trains four times a week. Ballet he said, was a way of expressing emotion. "I love ballet because it takes my sadness and converts it into happiness," he said.
Fellow student Vivienne Guo, age nine, trains five times a week and recently placed first and second at local competitions. "Ballet makes me more confident," she said. Melody Lin, also age nine, dances five classes a week, and has placed first and second in local competitions.
"These awards wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of our talented dancers, dedicated parents, and all of our cherished community," Ms Fisher said.
"We're committed to continuing our journey of artistic excellence and providing the best dance experiences to everyone who graces our stage."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.