Grays Point director Warren Duncan takes on Stephen King's Willa from the collection Just After Sunset

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
Gray's Point writer and director Warren Duncan is adapting a Stephen King novel into screen. Picture supplied
Gray's Point writer and director Warren Duncan is adapting a Stephen King novel into screen. Picture supplied

Award winning Grays Point writer and director Warren Duncan is about to jump into filming perhaps his biggest project yet - an adaptation of Stephen King's Willa, from his collection Just After Sunset.

