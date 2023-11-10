Willa, from The Raven Flies West Films and 19th Edition Films, tells the story of David who wakes up on a train platform unable to find his fiancé Willa. The other passengers warn him not to go into town to look for her, but he goes anyway. He finds Willa sitting alone at a pub in the nearby town and what she reveals to him will change the course of their lives forever. Willa combines an ideal mix of horror and drama. It stars Tal Hymans, Michael Albrecht, Tahlia Crinis, Ambrose Randall and Ivy Giovanna Axisa.

