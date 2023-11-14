Free admission to Sans Souci Aquatic Centre this Saturday

Sans Souci Aquatic Centre will hold a community open day with free admission on Saturday, November 18.
The free admission will be from 1pm to 4pm with full access to both aquatics and health club facilities including group fitness classes.
Features of the Open Day include water activities, recreational and lap swimming, family friendly games and the opportunity to meet your local swim and fitness instructors.
The centre has an eight lane 25 indoor and 50 metre outdoor pools for those looking at getting some laps in.
"It's never a bad time to talk water safety," BlueFit Swimming's general Manager, Michele Eason said.
"Our Open Days are incredibly popular with locals and it's a great way to increase community awareness and education about water safety, parents can learn about the progressive learn to swim program and talk to instructors. The Centre provides health and fitness, recreation, sporting and leisure opportunities for the entire community".
On dry land the Open Day will offer locals and visitors an afternoon of family fun including free entry, water inflatable, sausage sizzle, face painting with loads of prizes to give away on the day.
The state-of-the-art BlueFit Health Club is a fully equipped gymnasium. On the day, visitors are encouraged to tour the Health Club, hit the gym or join group fitness class.
To find out more visit: https://sanssouciaquatic.com.au/community-open-day/
Details:
San Souci Aquatic Centre Community Open Day.
Saturday, November 18th with free entry available from 1pm to 4pm
Sans Souci Leisure Centre, 521 Rocky Point Road, Sans Souci.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.