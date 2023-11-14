St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Free admission to Sans Souci Aquatic Centre this Saturday

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 14 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 1:00pm
The Sans Souci Aquatic Centre Open Day is a way to increase community awareness and education about water safety. Parents can learn about the progressive learn to swim program.
Sans Souci Aquatic Centre will hold a community open day with free admission on Saturday, November 18.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

