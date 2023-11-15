On December 23, Engadine schoolgirl Nellie Ahrens, 13, is hosting a Christmas fundraiser at Studio Wildfire from 8.30am-11am.
She will be selling Christmas bushes, plants and small gifts, plus there will be silent auction with prizes. This will be her biggest fundraiser and she hopes to raise $1000 for Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation.
For a few times during the year, Nellie organises fundraising stalls, collects toys, gifts, books and makes cakes and lolly bags.
This year she was also invited to the hospital to be recognised for her efforts in her fundraising.
