Amazing 270 degree views

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 3
This waterfront oasis offers arguably the best views of the Port Hacking River.
Exclusively situated amongst the highly coveted Burraneer peninsula, the remarkable residence is privately positioned, set back from the street.
As you enter, embrace the tranquillity as you indulge in panoramic views from Gunnamatta Bay, Jibbon, Bundeena and beyond.
Boasting an ideal floorplan with minimal stairs, it features oversized living, dining and outdoor social spaces that enjoy a wide north easterly aspect.
The deluxe state of the art stone kitchen showcases an oversized island bench, quality Miele appliances including induction cooktop and a butler's pantry.
There are three bedrooms, with the possibility of a fourth bedroom, the main suite featuring an expansive en suite, balcony access and exceptional views.
With a master grand living area offering stacking glass doors that open seamlessly onto an entertainer's balcony, this stunning family retreat offers relaxed resort style living both indoors and outdoors.
Basking in uninterrupted water views are multiple outdoor areas and a sparkling in-ground pool.
This home is set amongst prestigious homes in a highly coveted blue chip position.
