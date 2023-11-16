The Micola family have been quietly honing their vision for their new restaurant Bobby's, on the Esplanade at Cronulla, for many years.
The 115-seat venue, which replaces Zimzala, opened today after a top-to-bottom refit to give it "a European beachfront kiosk vibe" and with a new Mediterranean style menu, focusing on ocean to plate seafood and shared plates.
Adam and Kylie Micola own and operate Bobby's, along with the Bangor Tavern, which they have built into a very strong business over the last eight years.
Kylie looks after functions and events for both venues, while Adam is the general manager.
The new venue is named after Adam's father Bob, who operated Goochy's nightclub at Cronulla in the 1980s.
Bob and his wife also operated Mariner's Cove restaurant and function centre on Gunnamatta Bay, which was destroyed by fire in 2002.
"We have been in the hospitality industry for quite some time, and wanted to bring something new to Cronulla," Adam said.
"Cronulla has such a diverse dining scene and, being local, we always wanted to execute on a little vision we had for a fun seaside location.
"There is not lot of beachfront real estate here, so opportunities are few and far between.
"It came about through my father. He saw the potential and had a relationship with the Nelsons, who had Zimzala for 15 years, and he and Ray talked for a long time before they were ready to let it go.
"We are so happy and proud to have the chance to bring something new to south Cronulla beach."
Adam, said they hadn't "pigeon-holed ourselves into catering for one group or demographic".
"We want to be open to everyone," he said.
"The beach draws everyone in from the shire, and we want them to feel they are capable of coming straight in off the beach and eating and drinking with us.
"We have put things on the menu, which have been designed for people coming in off the beach and sharing among friends, but we also have main fish and chips and steak and chips for the old Zimzala crowd, who were accustomed to having a single meal with a glass of beautiful wine," he said.
The executive chef is Pablo Tordesillas (ex-executive chef Otto & Tottis) and the head chef Shaun Baker (Pier, Yan Restaurant, Bills Restaurants).
The refit included integrating the annexe and replacing the breakfast bench in front of the kitchen with a banquette seat, which looks out over the ocean.
"The restaurant is much more cohesive now," Adam said. "It has the same floor finish all the way through and the same style of tables.
"The annexe felt like a separate offering. We are using it as your Italian beachfront kiosk, where you can come in and grab a coffee at 7am through to off-the-beach dining all the way through to dinner.
"We are finding a lot of Christmas parties, and larger groups are booking it for a bit of a private dining room, seating up to 30 people.
"We have also put in a new breakfast bench at the front of the restaurant, with beautiful stools that have backs on them.".
Bobby's is open Monday to Wednesday 7am - 4pm and Thursday to Sunday 7am till late.
