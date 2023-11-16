St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Bobby's restaurant at Cronulla fulfils 'vision for fun seaside location'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 16 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie and Adam Micola have opened their new venue Bobby's, on the Esplanade at Cronulla. Picture by Chris Lane
Kylie and Adam Micola have opened their new venue Bobby's, on the Esplanade at Cronulla. Picture by Chris Lane

The Micola family have been quietly honing their vision for their new restaurant Bobby's, on the Esplanade at Cronulla, for many years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.