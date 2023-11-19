St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Paul Compton takes 1000 wickets

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
De La Salle Kingsgrove Cricket Club 1000 wicket bowler Paul Compton (centre) and his team mates .Picture John Veage
De La Salle Kingsgrove Cricket Club 1000 wicket bowler Paul Compton (centre) and his team mates .Picture John Veage

De La Salle Kingsgrove Cricket Club bowler Paul Compton has reached a rare and extraordinary milestone taking his 1000th wicket on Saturday November 4, and it only took him 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.