St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Council's gold sponsorship of St George Business Chamber

November 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Business Chamber president, Tony Baddour.
St George Business Chamber president, Tony Baddour.

Georges River Council has become a Gold Sponsor of the St George Business Chamber in a partnership both say will boost local businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.