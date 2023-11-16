St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 17 November 2023
New Kurnell and La Perouse wharves will be good for fishing, but there won't be a regular ferry

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 17 2023 - 9:35am
Construction of the ferry wharf at Kurnell. Picture Chris Lane
There will be no regular public ferry service between Kurnell and La Perouse when wharves, costing $78 million, are completed next year.

