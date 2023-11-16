St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 17 November 2023
The stories of The Reluctant Pioneers brought to life in new book

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 17 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
The Reluctant Pioneers is the latest book by Kogarah historian Beverly Earnshaw telling the story in their own words of those who were transported to Australia in the early years of European settlement.

