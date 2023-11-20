After facing the Warriors in round one in 2024 the Sharks NRL home action kicks off in round two against the Bulldogs and finishes in a clash with the Warriors.
After an encouraging maiden campaign, the NRLW team will begin their quest to reach finals for the first time with a match against the Cowboys at PointsBet Stadium on July 27 the same date the men play North Queensland in Townsville.
In a nine round competition Sharks members and fans will have three other chances to get behind the girls on home soil, with fixtures pencilled in against the Knights, Roosters and Wests Tigers.
There's no bye for the NRLW side during their jam-packed nine-round season.
Both the women and men tackle the Knights during a big Sunday afternoon in the Sutherland Shire on August 18 and while they only feature at home on the same day once next year, the NRL and NRLW teams play back-to-back against local rivals St George Illawarra at WIN Stadium on August 25.
While Tony Herman's NRLW outfit will largely play close to home, they must navigate longer trips to Canberra and Gold Coast.
The 2024 NRLW travel average is 11,603km, a number boosted by the three Queensland teams constantly flying to Sydney and the NRL Sharks will travel more than 15,000km by year's end.
After having shoulder surgery to repair an injury she carried in the latter stages of the NRLW season, dynamic Sharks fullback Jada Taylor is on the mend and looking ahead to 2024 .
The 20-year-old former Rooster is expected to be fit for the start of training.
