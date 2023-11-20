St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jang scoops award pool

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ann Jang at the 2023 Jack Newton Presentation Night after a stellar year
Ann Jang at the 2023 Jack Newton Presentation Night after a stellar year

Endeavour High School golfer Ann Jang was one of 21 outstanding junior golfers and organisations who have been recognised for their achievements at the 2023 Jack Newton Presentation Night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.