Endeavour High School golfer Ann Jang was one of 21 outstanding junior golfers and organisations who have been recognised for their achievements at the 2023 Jack Newton Presentation Night.
The Year 10 student Jang is ranked the No. 1 Girls' golfer in Australia with fellow Year 10 Endeavour student Rachel Lee ranked 6th.
Ann Jang celebrated as she accepted the 2023 Junior Jean Derrin Award, claiming top honours in the 2023 National Order of Merit, with stellar victories at the Victorian Junior Open and the Australian Junior Amateur this year.
Jang, who plays out of New South Wales Golf Club, won the girls' Australian Junior Amateur title by four shots at Tasmania Golf Club.
She then had an incredible run of form, taking out both the Victorian Junior Amateur and the Junior Open in September.
15-year-old Jang, who emigrated from South Korea with her family when she was 11, took up her spot at Endeavour Sports this year.
