Cooks River Clean-up this weekend

November 17 2023 - 2:30pm
One of the Cooks River's biggest clean-up events of the year, participants remove harmful plastics and other discarded materials from the waterway and adjacent land to beautify the area and to reduce harm to wildlife.
The annual Cooks RIver Clean-up will take place this Sunday, November 19 with the aim of reviving as much of the waterway as possible in time for summer.

Local News

