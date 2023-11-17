Cooks River Clean-up this weekend

The annual Cooks RIver Clean-up will take place this Sunday, November 19 with the aim of reviving as much of the waterway as possible in time for summer.
The Cooks River Clean Up is a joint venture between River Canoe Club of NSW, Cooks River Alliance and Ocean Crusaders.
One of the Cooks River's biggest clean-up events of the year, participants remove harmful plastics and other discarded materials from the waterway and adjacent land to beautify the area and to reduce harm to wildlife.
The organisers are seeking paddlers and walkers to come and lend a hand for a few hours.
Participants can rent or bring their own canoe or kayak to help collect rubbish from the water and paddle against plastic.
If people don't want to paddle, they can still help the clean-up by walking along the banks of the river.
If you they have a craft you can hire one for a small fee.
There are two clean-up sessions on the day, one at 8.30am and the second at 10.30am.
Ocean Crusaders will provide a vessel to help with the larger items. D
The event will be hosted at the River Canoe Club of NSW on Richardson Crescent, Marrickville. For more details contact Ian on 0412 932 808 or info@oceancrusaders.org
When: Sunday 19 November
Two sessions: 8.30am and 10.30am
Where: River Canoe Club of NSW, Richardson Cr, Marrickville
Find out more information at: https://ow.ly/fljE50Q4oWs
