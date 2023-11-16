Beneficial Beer Co. successfully launches crowdfunding campaign on Birchal

Beneficial Beer Co. have a mission to redefine the non-alcoholic beer landscape. Picture supplied by Beneficial Beer Co.

This is branded content.

Australian non-alcoholic beer pioneer, Beneficial Beer Co., has been hitting new targets with the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Birchal. This exciting campaign, which started on October 17, is a significant milestone in the company's mission to redefine the non-alcoholic beer landscape, presenting consumers with premium, full-flavored alternatives that capture the essence of traditional brews.

The company's inception was driven by a vision to enhance the non-alcoholic beer experience, offering classic Aussie beer flavors while ensuring accessibility for consumers across the vast expanse of Australia.



The secret behind their exceptional brews lies in the skilled craftsmanship of a renowned Australian brewer who employs techniques to retain the authentic taste and aroma of beer without the alcohol content.

What truly distinguishes Beneficial Beer Co. is its unwavering commitment to being beneficial, both in name and practice. Their mission goes beyond the realm of brewing to address environmental concerns.



Recognising the substantial energy footprint of the brewing process, they've forged a partnership with a contract brewing facility situated on the New South Wales Central Coast. This facility harnesses an impressive 300-kilowatt solar energy capacity as the primary energy source for daytime brewing operations.

This sustainable energy supply not only reduces their carbon footprint but also powers the tunnel pasteurisers, contributing to the natural preservation of their beer products. Beneficial Beer Co.'s commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with their mission of crafting superior beer while minimising their impact on the environment.

Apart from their dedication to sustainability, Beneficial Beer Co. has built a close-knit community around their brand. They encourage connections over a non-alcoholic beer, ensuring that the experience mirrors that of savoring a traditional brew, enabling consumers to relish their favorite moments without compromise.

Their commitment to quality has not gone unnoticed. The company has already secured numerous accolades for its non-alcoholic lagers, with their Stone Cold Lager proudly hailed as the most awarded non-alcoholic lager in Australia. In just 18 months, they've garnered five silver and eight bronze medals for their diverse beer offerings, which include three core beers and a tantalising array of limited releases to cater to varied tastes.

Over the past year, Beneficial Beer Co. has experienced a remarkable tenfold increase in revenue growth, indicative of their products' growing popularity. They've successfully ventured into the mainstream market, securing a prominent place in 392 Aldi stores nationwide and revealing innovative plans for a 2024 Aldi rollout.



Coles Liquor has also recognised the brand's potential, with their products already available in select Liquorland stores across the Sydney metro area and plans for expansion into Melbourne and Brisbane.

The non-alcoholic beer market is on a meteoric rise, having grown by a staggering 60 per cent in 2022. As consumer demand for non-alcoholic alternatives continues to surge, Beneficial Beer Co. is impeccably poised to meet this demand with its exceptional products and unique approach.

Investors have identified three compelling reasons to support Beneficial Beer Co. through their Birchal campaign: the extraordinary taste of their non-alcoholic beers, the expertise and dedication of their team, and the brand's immense market potential.



This campaign offers an opportunity for all individuals to participate in this exciting journey, contribute to sustainability, and indulge in Australia's finest non-alcoholic beer.