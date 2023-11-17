The Sans Souci Sea Devils Swim Club have surged into the 2023/2024 season of championship racing with a major medal haul.
Over the weekend of November 11 and 12, a team of 45 athletes from the Sea Devils team led by new Head Coach Alex Sheil, competed at the 2023 Metro South East Summer Championships out at Sydney Olympic Park.
With some fresh faces in the swim team, the Sea Devils put on a fantastic display of exciting and fast swimming, finishing with 23 Gold medals, 15 Silver medals and 12 Bronze medals, as well as having two of their athletes crowned age champions, in 10 year old Charlotte Brown and 14 year old Jaime Jeffree.
New Head Coach Alex Sheil, said he couldn't be prouder of his team off the back of their first big competition this season.
Alex and assistant coach Helena Miao had started with the Sea Devils only four weeks before.
"It was a very good start "
The Sans Souci Sea Devils has about 110 members aged from seven years to 23.
"It's a really positive place," Alex said. "Both Helena and I feel really welcomed. There's a lot of excitement around the club and the direction it is heading. A new coaching staff brings a lot of changes and new energy."
Alex said the success of the Sea Devils is also due to the support of the Sans Souci Leisure Centre, BlueFit and Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu.
"There's a lot of moving parts. We know we have the back-up to make the club successful," Alex said.
"I think we are in a position where we have a fresh start with new coaching staff.
"The club has a short history, starting in 2009, but we can build on that and create something special."
Details: sssd.swimmingclub.org.au
